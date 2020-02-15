Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $812,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Markel by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Markel by 2,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Markel by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,323.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,325.23.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,555,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

