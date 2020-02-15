Imperial Capital Boosts Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $91.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

