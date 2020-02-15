IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV)’s share price fell 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.22, 78,504 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 58,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a C$9.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $281.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

