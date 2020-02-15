Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 22.60%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.82 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,945. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

