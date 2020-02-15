Independent Research Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Hochtief (FRA:HOT)

Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.63 ($153.05).

Get Hochtief alerts:

Shares of HOT stock opened at €112.80 ($131.16) on Wednesday. Hochtief has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($203.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.69.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.