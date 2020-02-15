IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

CLI stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.