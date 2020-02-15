IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 14,504 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $10,868,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 434,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $9,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

