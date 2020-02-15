IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 16,621 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Kimball Electronics worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.09. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

