INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Issues Earnings Results

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, reports. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 132.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.20. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

