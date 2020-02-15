Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$81.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.19. 500,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.46. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a twelve month low of C$48.70 and a twelve month high of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.