Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.07. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

