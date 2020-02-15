Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,114,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 8,579,615 shares.The stock last traded at $3.86 and had previously closed at $3.34.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

