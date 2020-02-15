Insider Buying: Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00.
NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,048. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.