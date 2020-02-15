Insider Buying: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Purchases $11,830.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Ralph W. Bradshaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $11,830.00.
Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $12.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
