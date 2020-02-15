Insider Buying: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Purchases $11,830.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Ralph W. Bradshaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $11,830.00.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,515.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

