Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $3,636,300.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00.

Alteryx stock traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,001. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -877.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 19.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

