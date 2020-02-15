Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.55-6.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.55-6.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 609,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

