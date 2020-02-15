Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.55-6.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.55-6.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 609,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
