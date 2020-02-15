Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

