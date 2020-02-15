Insurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INSUU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Insurance Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INSUU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

