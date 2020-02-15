Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,828,747.23.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$152.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$107.00 and a one year high of C$155.12. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.92.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

