Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NTLA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,411. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.82.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
