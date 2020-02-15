Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTLA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,411. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

