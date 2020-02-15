Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.86, approximately 981,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 625,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

