Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.26

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and traded as low as $21.56. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 1,241,524 shares changing hands.

IPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.32%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

