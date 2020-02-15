Inter Pipeline’s (PPRQF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday.

PPRQF remained flat at $$11.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares.

