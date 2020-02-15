International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Gap Down to $139.39

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.82, but opened at $139.39. International Flavors & Fragrances shares last traded at $136.74, with a volume of 3,177,225 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after buying an additional 418,621 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,055,000 after buying an additional 325,133 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $38,956,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,504,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

