International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,288,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 851,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $1,118,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of International Paper by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,775,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,630. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

