International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISCO stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.77. International Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

