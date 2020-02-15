Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.65

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $13.00. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $764.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.