Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Raised to GBX 6,300

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,482.22 ($72.12).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,896 ($77.56) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,894.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,550.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

