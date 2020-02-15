Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

INTU traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.29. 855,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.44. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.