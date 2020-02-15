Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.40, approximately 14,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

