Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.09

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.09 and traded as low as $102.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 42,382 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 231.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

