Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.96

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and traded as high as $73.28. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 47,997 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.
In related news, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
