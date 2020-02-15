Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.96

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and traded as high as $73.28. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 47,997 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

In related news, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

