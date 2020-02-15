Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $102.56 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

