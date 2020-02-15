Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for about 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.49. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $132,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

