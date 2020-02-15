Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,445,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in BlackRock by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $565.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

