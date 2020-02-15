Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $339.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.33. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

