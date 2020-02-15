Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.12% of Onespan worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Onespan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Onespan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $722.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

