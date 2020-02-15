Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $181.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $167.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

