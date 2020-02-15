Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.