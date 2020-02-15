Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of ITIC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. 19,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633. The company has a market cap of $329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $134.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.