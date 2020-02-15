Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ITIC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. 19,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633. The company has a market cap of $329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $134.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Investors Title by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

