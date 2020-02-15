Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives $30.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $16,064,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $336,840.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,176,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,227,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,530. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.87%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

