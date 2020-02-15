IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.86 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a market cap of $32.52 million and $15.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00477910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.06244321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Coineal, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

