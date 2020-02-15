Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stake Lessened by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $36,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.