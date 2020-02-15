Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. Iqvia reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,768. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iqvia (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.