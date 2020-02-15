Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IRMD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. 58,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $294.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $137,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $123,739.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,695 shares of company stock worth $3,331,610 over the last ninety days. 56.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 202,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iradimed by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 117,268 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

