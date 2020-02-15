Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.25 EPS.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 2,938,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.