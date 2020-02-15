iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Reduced by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,698 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of CLS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $82,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

