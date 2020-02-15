iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

