Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Israel Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Israel Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Israel Chemicals to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.