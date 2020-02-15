ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.03

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and traded as high as $47.48. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 4,626 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

