ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.03

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and traded as high as $47.48. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 4,626 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.
ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%.
About ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
